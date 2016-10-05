Mobility Group launches maiden certified EMV card Centre

By Christabel Addo/ Priscilla S. Djentuh

Accra, Oct. 5, GNA - Mobility Technologies, a global technology company, on Tuesday launched its first ever Visa, Master Card and Verve certified EMV Cards personalisation centre in Accra.

Mr Muhammad Abid, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Mobility Group, said the facility would make business easier for clients by ensuring efficiency, quality, flexibility and security of transactions, especially for financial institutions.

He said centre has been rigorously audited and certified based on the toughest PCI standards and was the only such certified facility in Ghana and West Africa.

He said it would manage everything from sourcing of card plastics and stationary, until the delivery of card to the end consumer and even go even one step ahead to run the entire card issuance business as a hosted model for its customers.

Mr Abid said the launch which was on the theme: 'Changing the Digital Landscape,' expressed the need for the banking sector, introducing products including digital banking and digital security, which focuses on growing cashless digital banking environment.

He said the EMV, which stands for Europay, MasterCard and Visa was a technical standard for smart payment card and for payment terminals and automated teller machines that could accept them, and has become the most preferred facility for sustainable cashless transitions.

This is because the use of EMV cards have reduced the risk of payment frauds, providing customers peace of mind, however supplies takes longer as banks are currently getting this service with a turnaround time of two to three weeks, or customers simply were forced to get their service from all over the world outside Ghana.

He said the new facility is aiming at a super-fast turnaround time of about 48 hours.

Mr Abid said the facility is housed in a 5000 square feet facility with a location to provide easy access to all parts of Accra with an installed capacity of 30,000 cards per day, 600,000 cards per month and seven million cards annually, which could be expanded should the business require so.

'We can personalise all kinds of chip and magnetic stripe cards. Our facility can also provide other services like card fulfilment, card packaging, card stock storage and management, data preparation and courier management. We also have a separate area dedicated to PIN mailer personalisation and fulfillment.

'To put in a simple way, we are your one stop shop for all your financial, commercial and other cards requirement,' he said.

He said the product offer goes beyond the usual card personalisation and fulfillment services to offer instant issuance solutions that enables customers to deliver cards to their customers instantly at the branch level.

Digital Kiosks that could do everything from customer KYC to cash handling (dispense, deposit and recycle); to instant card issuance and live customer support through video call you're your Customer care.

It also has Transaction Security to prevent online fraud, Mobile POS solutions that could enable customers to expand their acquiring base with a smaller capital expenditure, Mobile Payment solutions including Mobile banking, agency and branchless banking, Proximity payments

