Accra Brewery Limited continues campaign against underage drinking

Accra, Oct .5, GNA - Ghana's premier beer producer, Accra Brewery Limited (ABL), is urging young persons under the age of 18 to stay away from alcohol.

ABL has been embarking on an underage drinking campaign over the past two years and intends to reach about 10,000 persons this year, to serve as ambassadors to reduce and stop young persons from consuming alcohol.

Last year, the campaign reached more than 8000 secondary school students in Accra.

As a subsidiary of SABMiller Plc, ABL's move is in fulfilment of the Global Beer, Wine and Spirits Producers' Commitments to reduce underage drinking.

Over the past three weeks the company has interacted with about 2100 teenagers from Swedru Secondary School, Adeiso Presbyterian Secondary School and a mix of student leaders from the Greater Accra Region Students Representative Council.

The target audience have been appreciative. 'Today's talk has confirmed my conviction that alcohol consumption, particularly at an early age, will only destroy my brain and my future hopes and aspirations,' Evans, a student at Adeiso Presbyterian secondary School noted.

'There are many things that I never knew about alcohol consumption until I had this opportunity to listen to this informative delivery from Accra Brewery Limited. It has completely changed by perception about 'enjoying life' and I'll be extra careful next time I go out with my friends,' posited Kingsley a student from Swedru Secondary School.

The Assemblyman for Adeiso, Eric Kwesi Mensah commended ABL for the initiative, noting that the issue of underage drinking has been a concern for authorities at the Adeiso Presbyterian Senior High School for a while.

'I am very hopeful that today's talk will positively impact the lives of students here.'

Taking the students through an interactive session on the dangers of underage drinking, Cyrus deGraft Johnson, Corporate Affairs Manager of ABL said the campaign, bears testimony to the fact that ABL is a responsible and community-oriented company.

'We can't sit and wait for alcohol abuse by young persons to become a national issue before we take steps to prevent it. We are acting now before it becomes a problem. We have received the tacit endorsement of the Ghana Education Service and this is a good enough encouragement to push ahead with our campaign.'

Shedding light on the company's efforts in this regards, Mr deGraft Johnson indicated that ABL has over the years enforced the display of responsible consumption messages on its product labels and commercial communication marketing materials, continues to educate its employees on responsible alcohol consumption while organising Responsible Retailing Programmes for its retailers.

It also has a programme on alcohol and pregnancy that urges pregnant women not to consume alcohol during pregnancy.

He also made reference to similar programmes against underage drinking that ABL has organised previously in partnership with AIESEC, Legon, Dream Believe Achieve and Bekofi.

While cautioning the students on the need to heed to the knowledge and advice they have acquired, Mr deGraft-Johnson also expressed the need for the students to take their education seriously.

GNA