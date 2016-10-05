Dagbon mourns Dr David Abdulai

Tamale, Oct. 5, GNA - The Regent of Dagbon, Kampakuya-Na Andani Yakubu Abdulai has expressed his condolence to the family of Dr David Abdulai of Shekinah Clinic, who died on Monday, October 4, saying his death was received with much shock.

'The chiefs and people of Dagbon are mourning with the family, widow, children and workers of Shekinah Clinic in this very difficult period of grief and sorrow'.

A statement issued in Tamale on Tuesday by Mr Issah Mahmudu, Counsel of the Regent and made available to the Ghana News Agency, said Dr Abdulai lived a fulfilled life worthy of celebration.

It said his contributions to humanity as a philanthropist who provided medical care for the sick, mentally ill and the poor was worthy of emulation.

'I am calling on the chiefs, elders, citizens of Dagbon and Ghanaians to join the family to celebrate the life and good works of Dr David Abdulai, who has secured a place in history as a great humanitarian and philanthropist of his time,' the statement added.

The statement prayed for the soul of Dr Abdulai for God to grant him eternal peace and urged the family to have strength to endure the pain of his death.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Sheikinah Clinic has since being buried, after a burial mass at the Tamale Catholic Parish on Tuesday.

Dr Abdulai was affectionately called the 'Mad Doctor' as his clinic fed and treated mad people free of charge as well as the destitute, lepers, HIV and AIDS patients, staff and residents of the Northern Region.

