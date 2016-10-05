Court defers sentence awaiting forensic report

An Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday deferred the sentence of one Seidu Issah, who was arraigned for possessing 58 wrappers and a half compressed parcel of dried leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp.

The court deferred the sentence to October 17 to allow the prosecution to send the exhibit to be tested.

Issah was convicted on his own plea by the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh.

The court ordered that the exhibit be sent for testing before the next adjourned date.

Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Patience Mario told the court that the complainant Kwame Antwi is a businessman and lives at Dome Zongo, while Issah is a trader and lives at Achimota Abofu.

She said the complainant's wife operates a drinking spot at Dome Afghanistan, and the convict has been peddling narcotic drugs in and around the drinking spot.

She said the complainant and his wife had warned him on several occasions to stop his activities around their business but all fell to deaf ears.

DSP Mario said on September 23, at about 0730 hours, the complainant's wife arrived at her shop and found her younger sister one Latifa deeply asleep, and was informed that the convict cooked jollof rice with Indian hemp and gave some to the victim to eat.

She told the court that, the victim slept till the next day September 24.

The prosecution said the complainant reported the matter to the police and a medical report form was issued to his wife to take her sister to the hospital for medical attention.

The complainant led the police to the scene and Issah was arrested. A search conducted in his house revealed 58 wrappers and a half compressed parcel of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

