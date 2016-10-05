Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has censured Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur over his line of politicking and likened him to a “serial caller“.

He noted that Vice President Amissah-Arthur has lowered himself into being a serial caller, hence providing opportunities for his political opponents to run him down.

Kweku Baako urged Mr. Amissah-Arthur to elevate his standards with particular reference to his communication skills before he mounts any political platform.

During the Veep’s tour of the Ashanti Region last week, he implored supporters and members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be “extra vigilant” because the party “needs help. On December 7, some people will try to cheat the NDC. Be very vigilant to ensure no one succeeds in cheating us“.

Then on Friday at a campaign event in the Eastern Region, Mr Amissah-Arthur told party activists that short people need to be carried to help them see President Mahama's massive achievements, a humorous jab that sent supporters of the ruling party into ecstastic laughter.

Kweku Baako

Whiles addressing the charged crowd, the attention of his audience drifted to a young woman in her twenties who was ‘vertically challenged’ and was carried shoulder high by some of the supporters present in order for her to see what was happening on the dais.

Distracted by the incident, the Vice-President paused for a while to ask why the woman had been carried. The crowd responded that it was to help the young voter get a better view of the campaign event.

Served with what appeared to be an irresistible analogy, the Vice-President told the cheering audience that short people should be carried in order for them to see the achievements of President Mahama.

Commenting on the Vice-President’s remarks during a panel discussion on PeaceFM‘s “KOKROKOO“, Kweku Baako advised Mr. Amissah-Arthur to be circumspect in his utterances.

“There are serious issues out there that must be raised and marketed to the electorates. If its serial callers making the baseless allegation by the Vice President, I will understand. But if a whole Vice President will descend low to a level of a serial caller, then it is very worrying. What I'm saying about him is so weighty that I can't freely say it. I just don't understand it; to be honest this is a note of caution.

“Some of us respect him so he should stop making such comments. Like the one that he asked for someone in a crowd of supporters to be lifted because short people cannot see Mahama's achievement which we were later told was a joke. I'm a typical Fante, and I enjoy jokes and can perform comedies, but at certain stages comedy turns into a tragedy, so the big men should know how to handle themselves,” the seasoned journalist said.

Describing Mr. Amissah-Arthur as a “level headed and very calm” gentleman, Kweku Baako strongly believed his accusations about election rigging will land him into trouble.

“Where did he get it from? When one mounts the political platform, the person's real self gets lost and he/she gets into an entirely different mode. If I'm to analyze such a person I struggle, so if he's listening to us he should calm done on his comments before he's dragged into the gutter,” he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Wednesday edition of the show.

