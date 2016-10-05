The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Bantama, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, has dismissed as completely false, claims that he holds a dual citizenship.

He was emphatic that, “I have never owed allegiance to any other country apart from Ghana”.

Addressing a press conference in Kumasi, he said, he perfectly understood the legal requirements for becoming a Member of Parliament (MP) and would not do anything to create trouble for himself and his party.

He said he was also aware of the bitter experience, the former MP for Bawku Central, Adamu Dramani Sakande, went through and would not breach the law.

He therefore called on his supporters to ignore the allegations and refuse to be unnerved by the tasteless gossip.

Mr. Aboagye confirmed having a permanent residence permit in American and that was not the same as holding “dual citizenship”.

“I am daring anybody with evidence to the contrary to publicly provide that”, he added.

He admonished his party members to overcome individual differences, unite their effort and work hard to win the December polls by a comfortable margin.

“Let us stay focused, channel our energies and resources into a convincing win for the party and majority of Ghanaians who want to see a refreshing change, come 2016,” he said.

