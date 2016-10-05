Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
NPP News | 5 October 2016 19:06 CET

I don’t hold dual citizenship – NPP Candidate

By GNA

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Bantama, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, has dismissed as completely false, claims that he holds a dual citizenship.

He was emphatic that, “I have never owed allegiance to any other country apart from Ghana”.

Addressing a press conference in Kumasi, he said, he perfectly understood the legal requirements for becoming a Member of Parliament (MP) and would not do anything to create trouble for himself and his party.

He said he was also aware of the bitter experience, the former MP for Bawku Central,  Adamu Dramani Sakande, went through and would not breach the law.

He therefore called on his supporters to ignore the allegations and refuse to be unnerved by the tasteless gossip.

Mr. Aboagye confirmed having a permanent residence permit in American and that was not the same as holding “dual citizenship”.

“I am daring anybody with evidence to the contrary to publicly provide that”, he added.

He admonished his party members to overcome individual differences, unite their effort and work hard to win the December polls by a comfortable margin.

“Let us stay focused, channel our energies and resources into a convincing   win for the party and majority of Ghanaians who want to see a refreshing change, come 2016,” he said.

NPP News

INTIMES OF ADVERSITIES PROSECUTION BECOMES RAMPANT.
By: ROGER FORSON,pordeno
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img