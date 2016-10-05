The National Democratic Congress' (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for the Oforikrom Constituency is optimistic that, electorates in his constituency will give him the nod come December 7.

Notwithstanding the fact that the constituency is a stronghold of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jonny Osei Kofi says the NDC, can easily sway electorates to vote for him and the ruling party in the General elections.

The aspirant who doubles as a Deputy Chief of Staff speaking to the media in Kumasi explained that, “within the coming weeks, when we talk to the communities, as we embark on a massive house to house and we explain what we want to do, or what we want to lead in achieving for the whole community, there are a lot that may change their mind, there are a lot of NPP faithfuls that may change their mind.”

According to him, his ambitions for the constituency are important, adding that, “I do not think that I am a candidate that everybody will want to ignore”

“I accept we have a very steep hill to climb, 30,000 degrees meaning 30,000 difference in voter preference, as between the NPP and the NDC, but 30,000 is just a number, even Everest has been climbed.”

Background

Oforikrom constituency, a suburb in the Kumasi Metropolis is a highly dominated region of the NPP. Since 2008, electorates have voted massively for both their presidential and parliamentary candidates.

Elizabeth Agyeman, a big wig in the party, lost her bid to keep the seat to a new entrant, Emmanuel Marfo, during their recent parliamentary primaries.

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com