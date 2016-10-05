The former National Youth Organiser of People’s National Convention (PNC), Abu Ramadan has emphasized the need for Ghanaians to be vigilant at the polling stations during the December general elections.

Speaking to Citi News’ Norbert Akpabli on the sidelines of a public forum to ensure credible general elections in the Volta Region, Mr. Ramadan asked Ghanaians to devise strategic means to police the ballot boxes during the general elections.

He said the only way to ensure a more credible election is for electorates to be vigilant at the polling stations and make sure that the right processes are adhered to.

He further indicated that it will be unnecessary for Ghanaians to drag the EC to court over the credibility of the voters’ register at this crucial time when the country is preparing for the polls.

“Looking at time, 62 days to election, how long can you drag a case before court before making your point for judges to give judgement before elections?”

“I am looking at the Commission doing the right thing so that on the day of special voting ,we would know the results.We should not have the tradition when the ballot boxes are carried and kept somewhere supposedly and after one week they bring the ballot boxes and come and say this is special voting so we have opened the ballot box and we are now going to count,”he said.

Abu Ramadan who earlier sued t he Electoral Commission (EC) over the credibility of the voters’ register said though he intends suing the EC over its reforms, he will go back to court after the polls.

“As for court issues we have not finished. We will come back to court issues after the general election and challenge the cases that have to be challenged but for now let us concentrate on the ballot and how we will police the ballot.We will come back to court after this issue.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

