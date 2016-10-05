A leading contender for the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) Women’s Commissioner (WOCOM) position, Betty Awura Adjoa Eshun says she will work to make the commission organizationally vibrant and action-oriented if elected as women's commissioner.

At a meeting with some SRC and local NUGS presidents on the sidelines of the PUSAG congress that took place last weekend at Bonsu in the Eastern Region she urged the members of union to give her their mandate.

Betty Awura Adwoa Eshun who is a graduate of GIMPA and a champion of gender equality and women’s right and empowerment emphasised her vision of transforming the Women's Commission into a mass sectoral organ of NUGS, aimed at the mobilization of all female students behind the vision of NUGS.

She indicated that her stewardship in every chosen endeavor has always been a reflection of the overall organizational stated objectives and also putting first the interest of the people she serves. "In so doing, I offer impetus, selflessness, service, sacrifice, compassion and integrity that will rejuvenate the base of the NUGS WOCOM and strengthen its structures,"she added.

Touching on her vision for NUGS WOCOM, she indicated that her manifesto is premised on two thematic areas which are BUILIDING A STRONG NUGS and ADVOCACY FOR FEMALE/WOMEN DEVELOPMENT.

"I will continue the work of my predecessors to rally women behind the vision of NUGS: I believe that the ends of all our efforts should be to contribute towards building a strong and resilient students' group and the first responsibility as Women Commissioner in my view is to ignite passion among our women to contribute to the growth of NUGS by actively participating in the activities of NUGS. This is because the growth of NUGS is cardinal to achieving the development aspirations of female students and will require a strong students union to drive the programs and activities of the Women’s Commission," she stressed.

She noted that no single person can do the work at hand. "I believe in team work, and there is strength in numbers and working together. God willing, if I am elected, I shall operate an all-inclusive and open-door policy. I shall work with every male and female student to deliver on our stated objectives and programs," she explained.

Ms. Eshun called on all students to look at the bigger picture and unite behind the overall vision of NUGS. She also encouraged all students to have confidence in her ability to implement her programs and vote massively for her to become the next NUGS WOCOM at congress.

"My goal is to provide practical, action-oriented and transformational leadership that understands people and loves people," she concluded.