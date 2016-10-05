The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) is very much distraught about the death of three of our party supporters in Salaga in the Northern Region.

The enthusiastic youth were on their way to attend a rally at Salaga.

We however wish to dispel the rumour that the said accident involved Dr Nduom’s convoy.

Meanwhile, Dr Nduom will be meeting the families of the deceased to commiserate with them and discuss any other issue that will follow.

---SIGNED---

FRANK OWUSU OFORI

PRESIDENTIAL MEDIA COORDINATOR