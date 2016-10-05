Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Press Release | 5 October 2016 18:57 CET

Statement: Dr. Nduom’s Campaign Vehicle Has Not Killed Anyone

By PPP

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) is very much distraught about the death of three of our party supporters in Salaga in the Northern Region.

The enthusiastic youth were on their way to attend a rally at Salaga.

We however wish to dispel the rumour that the said accident involved Dr Nduom’s convoy.

Meanwhile, Dr Nduom will be meeting the families of the deceased to commiserate with them and discuss any other issue that will follow.

---SIGNED---
FRANK OWUSU OFORI
PRESIDENTIAL MEDIA COORDINATOR

