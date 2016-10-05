Dissecting The Different Categories Of Travelers

We all, at least most of us, love and enjoy the thrills of travel. Yet, we have divergent ways in which we react to the buzz. Some prefer the quiet while others favor exhilarating activities. There are those who would rather arrange for their itinerary personally, while another type will prefer to have their travel agents do the work for them. We are inspired by different things to travel and our taste of holidays differ from beach holidays, Ecotourism holidays, cultural holidays, active holidays to safaris especially in the African jungles. Jumia Travel, Africa’s leading online hotel booking platform, analyses the different categories of travelers.

Solo Travelers

These are travelers who prefer wandering on their own. They are quite mysterious and are likely to head anywhere off the beaten path. They appreciate a destination on their own terms without being distracted or having to follow other people’s itinerary. Solo travelers are often in search of personal growth and self-reflection.

The Groupies

These are either seen in the literal way, traveling in pursuit of meeting a celebrity especially a musician; with the hope of getting to know them. They will follow their target on most of their tours and meanwhile get to visit different destinations. Otherwise, these would be considered as those travelers who are often moving in a group of friends or family. They detest loneliness and are always accompanied on their jaunts. Often, they enjoy road trips and other group activities.

Recreational Vehicle Travelers

Not quite common in Africa but absolutely among the Westerners. These travelers are especially the senior couples enjoying their retirement and the self proclaimed full time wanderers on a long term travel mission. They use a recreational vehicle, commonly known as an RV that is fully equipped with home amenities and a living space. They will be on the move all day and just pull off at night to get some rest.

Cultural Travelers

The Maasai land in Kenya, the ancient capital of Memphis in Egypt , Stone Town in Zanzibar, the Omo River Region in Ethiopia that’s home to over 50 different tribes and the Ruins of Kilwa Kisauni in Tanzania are some of the most frequented destinations by the cultural travelers. They seek to firsthand experience the way of life in foreign cultures as they indulge in every bit of it. Cultural travelers completely disintegrate from their normal way of life and fully immerse themselves in the elements of others’ lives.

The party lovers

We cannot forget this lot. They are constantly on the move in search of newly opened bar lounges to indulge in their best offers of alcohol. Whether alone or in a group, they easily make new drinking buddies and cities are usually their best destinations.

The Backpackers

Backpackers are minimalist travelers who take long trips on very minimal budgets. They will be headed for any destination that does not require them to spend a lot and will lodge in considerably cheap accommodation such as hostels and lodges. They are satisfied as long as they have a comfortable place to rest before another day on the move. In some cases, backpackers befriend the locals and in turn are treated to free meals and accommodation, a tactic that greatly cuts down on their expenditure.

There are many other categories of travelers, but the most important takeaway is that whatever kind, they all play a very vital role in the travel and tourism industry. The sector relies heavily on each one of them and their contribution to the growth of the industry is therefore always appreciated. In the words of Anais Nin, “We travel, some of us forever, to seek other places, other lives, other souls.”