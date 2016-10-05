SEND Ghana tackles socio-cultural factors on corruption

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA

Wa, Oct. 5, GNA - SEND Ghana has embarked on a community sensitization initiative on the socio-cultural and economic practices that hinder the fight against corruption in the Ghanaian society.

Some of the socio-cultural and economic practices that breed corruption that have been identified by SEND Ghana include nepotism, vote-buying, gift giving, facilitation payment, conflict of interest, blackmail, lack of transparency, sexual favours and whistle-blower retaliation.

In the Upper West Region, the sensitization took place in 10 communities across five districts, namely; Wa Municipal, Jirapa, Lawra, Sissala East and Nadowli-Kaleo Districts.

Mr. Mohammed Tajudeen, a Field Officer of SEND Ghana in the Upper West Region said when talking about corruption, people tend to forget the role those socio-cultural practices play in aiding the perpetuation of corruption in the society.

He said the community durbars were, therefore, a mechanism to bring together key stakeholders in the district including chiefs, accountability institutions, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other organized groups and community members to collectively discuss the various socio-cultural and economic practices that hinder the fight against corruption.

Mr. Tajudeen noted that in the fight against corruption, it was imperative to sensitize the citizenry on the socio-economic factors that had been identified as instrumental in promoting corrupt practices in Ghana.

He outlined them to include the culture of extended family pressures, group loyalties, unwillingness to blow the whistle on corrupt acts and fact that one's source of wealth was of no concern to his/her neighbours, the public or the government.

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) and SEND Ghana are implementing the USAID funded activity dubbed 'Accountable Democratic Institutions and Systems Strengthening (ADISS)'.

ADISS is being implemented in 50 districts across the 10 regions of Ghana over the period September 2014 to September 2018.

The main goal is to increase transparency and accountability, especially on the part of government.

