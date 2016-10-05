Court discharges mason for want of prosecution

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Oct. 5, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday struck out a case involving a mason, Daniel Adekpui who was alleged to have in his possession firearms without lawful authority.

The court, presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh, struck out the case for want of prosecution, saying for over two years now the prosecution has failed to amass evidence to continue with the trial.

Daniel, who was arrested for possessing a German made pistol, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded, but granted bail on the last adjourned date.

The court at the last sitting granted him bail after his lawyer told the court that his client had been in custody for the past two years, and the prosecution had failed to gather evidence to commence trial.

He was granted bail of GHâ‚µ40,000.00 with two sureties and was also expected to report to the police Criminal Investigative Department (CID) every Friday.

The prosecutor; Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Cletus Abadamlora earlier told the court that the complainants are the Anti-Armed Robbery Squad of the CID Headquarters, while the complainant is a labourer.

He said on May 10, 2014, the police gathered intelligence that Daniel and some accomplices were planning to embark on a robbery expedition within the Greater Accra Metropolis.

The prosecution said the police started mounting surveillance on the gang. and at about 21:00 hours Daniel was sighted boarding a motor bike operated by his accomplice.

DSP Abadamlora said the surveillance team saw the accused person holding a swift and brief meeting along the line with two others at a filling station around Agape.

The team with the help of informants intercepted Daniel at Lapaz and arrested him. A German made pistol was discovered on him.

DSP Abadamlora said Daniel maintained that one Dida and Zenu gave him the weapon to sell and that he engaged the service of the said accomplice as a means of transport.

