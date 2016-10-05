Labourer jailed 15 years for Defilement

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Oct. 5, GNA - Emmanuel Winfred Sackitey, a 32- year- old labourer who defiled a 10- year- old pupil at Tsokomey, a suburb of Weija has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by Accra Circuit Court.

Sackitey who kept smiling while the facts were being presented pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku however rejected his explanation and convicted him accordingly.

Prosecuting Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire said Sackitey and the victim reside in the same community at Weija.

On September 17, this year, the Prosecutor said the victim visited a public toilet and was returning home when she met Sackitey who gave her money to go and buy him sachet water.

Prosecution said when the victim delivered the water, Sackitey asked her to bring it in his room.

As soon as she entered, prosecution said Sackitey locked the door and threatened her not shout else he would kill her with a knife.

Detective Inspector Atimbire said Sackitey undressed the victim and pushed her on to his bed and had sex with her.

After the act, prosecution said Sackitey gave the victim GH¢5.00 and warned her not to tell anyone. The victim however informed her sister and a report was made to the Police on September 29.

A medical form was issued to the victim so she could be examined at a medical facility. The medical report showed that a she had been defiled.

Prosecution said Sackitey was therefore picked up by the Police and in his caution statement he admitted the offence.

GNA