Building your personal brand on Social Media

A brand may be referred to as a set of ideas a commercial, Social or cultural entity stands for in people's minds. This is shaped by that entity's actions and usually recognized by visuals or verbal style. The visual or verbal style is what is known as brand identity. A brand identity could also be defined as how people describe your brand purpose; and in this case, in the social media space. This is somewhat brought to life with recognisable distinctive element like what you share, conversations you contribute to, images you post etc.

Social networks are not new to us. As individuals we have always had social connections with our families, friends, professional acquaintances, clubs, groups etc. What the internet has done is to make our connections visible and easily accessible. Social Media being what it is has made it easier now, for people to create brands without necessarily putting themselves out there through traditional media channels such as TV, Radio, Newspapers etc. Individuals now have the opportunity to create and manage identities in the social space just as they will do in their traditional social networks.

Just like Corporate brands, your social identity is what your friends, close associates, employers, and colleagues relate with, what you want to be associated with and how you want to be perceived in the social space. The days when brand building was relegated to companies is long dead and gone. Everybody has a personal brand; an identity, and the choice is yours— you either choose to manage it or allow others manage it for you.

The truth is, you will not be taken serious in the social space if you don't clearly define yourself and what you want to stand for. Why disguise yourself on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and try a professional outlook on LinkedIn? Consistency across all your networks is key. The images you are sharing, will you be proud of those images some two or three years to come? and Can you boldly share your social details with your employers? These and many other questions should be your guide in your quest to have fun and explore the Social media space.

Many people tend to lose sight of the fact that our Social media presence is an extension of our personal brand building process; and this process has to be consciously cultivated.

I applied for a job sometime back and I was taken aback when as part of the CV building process, I was given the option to build my CV from my LinkedIn account. This I thought was impressive, but Imagine I had a profile that was not consistent with my personality, I am sure it would have been a recipe for disaster.

It is okay to engage in fun conversations with your peers; but doing that with discretion helps in the brand building process. This is because your personal brand will help you communicate, differentiate and resonate well with your peers in that space.

Why you should distinguish your personality on Social Media

Communicate: Your identity will shape the way you communicate in the Social space, the kind of followers you attract, the kind of pictures you share, your tweets and retweets etc. You are able to clearly market yourself without any questions and people can relate with you based on what put out there.

An identity consciously created and crafted will no doubt make you stand out. You have to make a difference in the social space. Carve a niche for yourself and let people identify you for your uniqueness. If you are a Rock star for example, let your "deeds" in the social space reflect that without questions. If you would want to be identified as the best wedding MC like my friend Kabutey Ocansey; just do that with style. Kabutey never gets it wrong, he is consistent across board; see a post on facebook and you will sure see same on Instagram. Be consistent across all your social platforms. Be known for what you do. Make sure you do it till your name becomes synonymous to that act. Resonate: Remember like a company, your personal brand need to encourage a sense of belonging and engender an emotional attachment. Great brand resonate well with their target audience and so must your personal brand. If you want to establish yourself as a leader in a particular field, do that well in the social space. I follow "shadesandbrushes" on Instagram and her consistency in establishing herself as an expert in Make-Up is incredible. She does same on Snap Chat. The thing is, let the people you want to attract, understand clearly what you stand for.

A good social identity helps in co-creating the right content as well as the right participation. So take a moment and ask the following question: Why am I on the platforms I currently use? What do I wish to be associated with? Is there a subject matter I want to be perceived as an expert?

If the answers to the above questions do not reflect who you think you are, then may be its time you reconsidered your presence and contribution to the social space. You can start by:

Auditing your online presence

Being purposeful and strategic about what you do

Forming alliance with great brands. etc

Potential Employers and Business Partners are not far from checking you out in the social space; so let your brand be consistent both online and "offline"

I leave you with the words of a French Philosopher

"To become an object of consumption, an object must first become a sign.

Only as a sign can it be consumed" ....Jean Baudrillard

