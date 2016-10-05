Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Business & Finance | 5 October 2016 15:06 CET

IMF forecast 66 percent debt to GDP ratio for Ghana by December

By MyJoyOnline

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says Ghana’s debt to GDP ratio will reduce to about 66 percent by December.

The country’s debt to GDP ratio has reached 66 percent as at June, with the actual debt stock hitting $110 billion in nominal terms.

There have projections that the ratio will cross the dreaded 70 mark by end of year, which some economist say could mean that Ghana debts stock have reached levels that can be described as unsustainable.

Finance Minister Seth Terkper had earlier told JOY BUSINESS that the public debt will rise as a result of some payments they will be making , but will reduce significantly before the end of this year.

Speaking JOYBUSINESS Editor, George Wiafe on the sidelines of the Annual IMF/World Bank meetings, IMF’s mission Chief for Ghana, Joel Tujas Benert the debt to GDP ratio is to improve because of the country’s program with the IMF.

He however warns that the situation does not give government the license to go ahead with any aggressive borrowings.

For some economist engaged by JOY BUSINESS, the forecast by the Fund could mean two things; first, the economy is going to expand, which is a development that could impact positively on debt-to-GDP.

It could also mean Government’s debt management strategies are indeed working, that is trying to take cheap funds to clear some expensive debts on its books.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | George Wiafe | Joy Business Editor | Washington DC

