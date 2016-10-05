Police, DVLA in U/W impound unlicensed vehicles day after motor check suspension

Police in the Upper West Region have assisted the Drivers and Vehicle Licenses Authority (DVLA) to impound some unlicensed motorbikes and tricycles in the region.

This comes a day after a directive was issued to police personnel to suspend all motor-checks and inspection of icenses in the country with immediate effect.

The directive has been received with mixed reactions as some people believe it will be a recipe for disaster on Ghana's roads.

Joy News' Rafiq Salam reports about 38 motorbikes and 11 tricycles were impounded during the exercise on Wednesday.

Many of these unlicensed tricycles and motorbikes are used for commercial purposes in the Northern part of the country despite countless cautions from the DVLA.

The Upper West regional Manager of the DVLA, Jonathan Martey who led the exercise said it was to sensitize the offenders, hence they will not be prosecuted.

"We are not taking them to court but when they come and acquire the learner's license their bikes will be released to them," he indicated.

However, owners of the unlicensed motorbikes and tricycle arrested in the Upper West region are surprised the police were involved in the exercise after the order.

The Upper West regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Joy Kudzo Afagbedzi told Rafiq Salam the police personnel only played a supporting role in the exercise, and could not be accused of violating its own directive.

