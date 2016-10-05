Mahama has served 8 years not 4; his time is up - Osafo Marfo

A former Minister says President John Mahama's claim that he has completed his first term and therefore needs a second must not be taken seriously.

According to Yaw Osafo Marfo, Ghanaians practice a multi-party democracy which means people vote parties in power not individuals.

Thus, although President Mahama has served four years as president, he has been in government for eight years, he argued.

The former Finance Minister was speaking at Osiem during the constituency campaign launch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Abuakwa North Gifty Twum Ampofo.

"If people believe that eight years is enough for a party in government to demonstrate its vision, then President John Mahama's time is up," the minister argued.

Mr Marfo wants Ghanaians to vote out the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government and usher in the NPP.

The former MP for Akyem Oda also vowed that the results of the December 7 polls will prove to the NDC that Eastern Region is the NPP's stronghold. The NPP has 26 out of the 33 seats the Region offers.

But Mr Marfo vowed the NPP will strengthen its hold over the region by capturing three more seats from the NDC picking out the Akwatia, Adeiso and one of the seats in the pro-NDC Krobo constituencies.

The NDC in July launched its Agenda 50/50 with a vow to share the spoils with NPP in the Region, deemed a second stronghold of the main opposition party.

The party wants to snatch eight NPP seats in addition to the seven seats it already holds in a Region.

NDC National Organiser, Kofi Adams, who was at a well-attended launch said, ‘’the 50 percent claim to votes in the Eastern Region is based on solid grounds because we know what we have put in place, what we are going to put in place to ensure we realize that dream’’.

According to the Mr Adams, the NPP during its reign did not do much to improve a lot of the people in the region.

‘’Not too long ago we could count the number of ministers from this region under president Kufuor but we all agree that they did nothing to improve the many challenges facing this region,’’ he told party supporters.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com