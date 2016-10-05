The Eastern Regional Branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has threatened to respond in equal measure of violence to any attack from members of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to the party, the Police have failed to deal with recent attacks on officials of the Electoral Commission in Suhum allegedly by NDC thugs, sending a wrong signal to the residents of the area.

Addressing a press conference today[Wednesday], the Communications Director of the NPP in the Eastern Region, David Prah said they would not allow the NDC to employ violent tactics in this year's election if measures are not taken to ensure that culprits involved in the incident are arrested.

David Prah

“ Recently we heard and witnessed that some NDC hooligans have beaten EC officials in Suhum. We want to use this opportunity to inform the IGP to cause the arrest of these individuals. Our tolerance level has reached its limit. Henceforth we will also respond in the brutal manner. We will respond physically anytime any NDC member attacks any of our members or any general public.”

Thugs destroy equipment in Suhum

In September, thugs believed to be supporters of the NDC allegedly destroyed equipment belonging to the EC during the voter transfer exercise, forcing the Commission to suspend the exercise in the area.

The thugs were said to have initiated the attack following an EC officer's resolve not to transfer the vote of some of the voters, who could not identify themselves as required by the process.

Other clashes

Aside this incident there have been several clashes between supporters of both the NDC and the NPP.

The recent one occurred in Ajumako Besease in the Central Region where three people were injured.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @EfeAnsah