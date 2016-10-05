Another Brong Ahafo chief endorses Mahama

The chief of Bassa, Nana Owusu Sekyi III in the Brong Ahafo Region has endorsed the candidature of President John Mahama ahead of the 2016 Elections.

His endorsement comes a day after the President of the Brong Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs also endorsed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer.

The Omanhene of Yeji, Nana Pemapin Yaw Kagbrese on Tuesday endorsed President Mahama for a second term in office and called on Ghanaians to vote massively for the President in the December polls.

Speaking at a rally during a campaign tour of the Brong Ahafo Region by the President, the Bassa paramount chief hailed the NDC government's achievements in the last four years despite the handicap of the Election Petition in 2013.

“We will not be able to list all the NDC government has done for this community. Although they haven't constructing all the roads, we can clearly see that they are in the process of doing so. He used just three years to do all this because the first year was marred with the court saga so we congratulate him,” he said

The Bassa chief also lauded the achievements of the NDC in the education sector as he said the President had “done a lot in the education sector by providing a lot of infrastructure for us.”

“He [Mahama] also said he was going to upgrade all senior secondary schools in the district capitals. He also provided hundreds of computers for our secondary schools,” the chief added.

“Every government is given four years but I urge you to give him eight years,” Nana Owusu Sekyi III concluded in endorsement of President Mahama.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana