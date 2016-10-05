Dzodze to have palm oil processing plant



By A.B. Kafui Kanyi

President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday said government is working towards providing palm oil processing plant for Dzodze.

He said the initiative was a result of the selection of the area as a major oil palm production zone for the country.

President Mahama said this at a durbar of chiefs and people of Dzodze to climax this year's Deza celebrations of Dzodze in the Ketu North District.

Dzodze is noted for oil palm production and the festival is to revive the industry and make it attractive to the youth.

Palm oil is described as a multipurpose commodity-an edible vegetable oil, good for margarine, soaps, shampoos and fuels.

Mr President commended the locals for sustaining the industry and assured of government's assistance for the establishment of oil plantations with some supports for smallholder farmers.

He said a regulatory board is being considered to drive the sector towards diversifying the local economy and called for support from all stakeholders.

“Oil palm is a major investment area to make Ghana self-sufficient and it is our major initiative,” President Mahama stated.

He said Dzodze Township and other link roads are being fixed, alongside rehabilitation of some dams to boost farming and other economic activities in the area.

President Mahama called for peaceful co-existence among the people ahead of the December 7 polls.

Mr Prosper Ledi, Chairman of 2016 Deza celebration Planning Committee, on behalf of the chiefs expressed gratitude to the government for giving Dzodze its “fair share of the national cake”.

He however pleaded for the quick fixing of roads in the catchment areas and the completion of infrastructure projects in the District.

The durbar was attended by some government officials and the Running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.

Source: GNA

