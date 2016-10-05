Family Planning declines in central region



(pix: Alex Segbefia)

From Naabenyin JoojoAmissah, Cape Coast

The acceptance rate of couples to practise family planning in the Central Region is said to be declining in spite of the numerous benefits they stand to gain from it.

Available statistics from the regional health directorate indicate that family planning in the region saw a downward trend in 2015.

This came to light at a media briefing by the regional health directorate as part of activities marking the family planning week celebration in the region.

It was revealed during the briefing that in 2013, the region recorded 15.5% of acceptance but the figure saw a sharp decline to 13.5% in 2015.

This situation, according to the directorate, was worrying and had, therefore, resolved to allay the fears and negative perception about it.

In view of this, the media has been urged to lead a holy crusade to educate the masses about the actual benefits parents and others who want to use it stand to enjoy.

Family planning, according to the directorate, is the surest way married couple could decide on how to space their children. It is the best means that families could use to protect themselves from unwanted pregnancies.

The directorate again noted that lack of interest or apathy on the parts of men to accept family planning was a major contributory factor to its decline in the region.

Another factor that the directorate mentioned was the massive conception people have about the planning.

It was disclosed that some people who are already on it, sometimes turned to discourage others from getting involved.

The media was, therefore, charged to dedicate air time to educate the men so that they would allow their partners to accept and practice it.

Other major stakeholders including queen mothers and opinion leaders were encouraged to preach the good news of family planning in their communities.