Chinese miners invade Wassa Sraha



From IssahAlhassan, Kumasi

THE COMMUNITY of WassaSraha in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region has become the latest victim to the indiscrete activities of illegal miners following the invasion of then town by some Chinese nationals.

Information available to The Chronicle indicates that the Chinese miners, with the support of some powerful individuals have taken over the main forest in the community, destroying crops and major sources of drinking water, putting the lives of residents at serious risk.

They are said to have started excavating the lands under the guard of heavily armed military personnel.

The District Chief Executive for the area, some traditional authorities as well as the Western Regional Executives of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been fingered by some concerned youths in the community of being behind the activities of the Chinese miners.

The Upper Denkyira West District, which has Diaso as its district capital, shares borders with the Western Region with residents of both regions sharing common economic and social activities.

The spokesperson for the concerned youth, Sam Yeboah, is making a passionate appeal to the government through the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Resources, the Minerals Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to quickly intervene in order to save residents living in catchment communities from further harm.

According to him, their only source of water has been polluted as a result of the activities of these Chinese miners with its attendant effects spiraling to the main river Ankobra tributaries.

Meanwhile, the DCE for Upper Denkyira West, Hon. Yankey M. Ackah, has described the allegation as palpable lies calculated to score political point.

According to him, he has nothing to do with granting of mineral concession as a DCE, stressing that it is the duty of Minerals Commission and other relevant institutions connected with the granting of permission.

He further intimated that the Sraha community is not within his geographical jurisdiction and therefore could not have interfered with the processes involved.

Ackah, however, said he suspects underhand political agenda, adding that his name is being dragged into the issue because he is the Parliamentary Candidate for the area.

“Why would people bring my name into this issue; is it not because I am also the Parliamentary candidate for the NDC? And so easy to be slapped with mud,” he queried.