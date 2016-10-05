Vikings in Ashanti to meet today

Members of the Ashanti Region branch of the Mensah Sarbah Hall Alumni Association of the University of Ghana (The Vikings) will hold an Emergency Meeting at the offices of Trassaco Company Limited, opposite Joefel Restaurant in Kumasi at 5 pm, today.

The meeting is to rejuvenate the branch in preparation for a number of high profile events. According to Mr. Obeng Boateng, the Convenor, the regional Vikings will join a delegation from Accra to attend the Akwasidae ceremony of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, who is an Honorary Fellow of the Mensah Sarbah Hall.

Vikings are also preparing to pay homage to the new Bantamahene, Baafour Owusu Amankwatia VI, known in private life as Sylvester Asare Owusu. The new Bantamahene is a Viking.

A statement from the Viking Secretariat in Accra asked all members to hold themselves in readiness for a trip to Kumasi to visit the new Bantamahene.

Vikings are also planning to pay homage to Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, Mamponghene and occupant of the silver stool of Ashanti, who commemorated his 20th occupation of the Silver Stool of Ashanti. Daasebre is also a Viking.

For further information on this evening's meeting and other information on the Ashanti Regional branch of the Viking family, kindly call Mr. Obeng Boateng, the Convenor on Telephone Numbers 020-823-7744 and 0243-348-316.