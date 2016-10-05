The Progressive People's Party (PPP) has given strong indications it is ready to challenge the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) in equal measure when the party continue to unleash attacks against its flagbearer, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom.

The PPP said the NDC has directed some of its members including Adu Asare and Fred Agbenyo to engage in activities that seek to discredit Mr Nduom.

A statement issued by the party and signed by its National Campaign Coordinator, Richmond Duke Keelson said it has taken note of a Serious Fraud Office report allegedly being circulated by the NDC in a section of the media to hurt the reputation of the its flagbearer.

“All of a sudden such peripheral NDC surrogates particularly a certain Adu Asare, who lost his parliamentary seat rather pathetically, has discovered how to resuscitate his dwindling political fortune in the so-called SFO report,” the statement said.

It added that, “we wish to assure Adu Asare that he cannot find in the discredited report any safe haven to worm himself back into the comfort zone of President John Mahama. So is the toddler Fred Agbenyo.”

According to the PPP, it will soon address the public on the allegations against Papa Kwesi Nduom in the report.

“The PPP will deal will the subject matter of the SFO report very soon. It will not be the first time we would have done so. It's obvious that the NDC and John Mahama are not the least comfortable with the gains so far made by Dr Nduom and the Progressive People's Party (PPP) in the run-up to the December polls,” it said.

It added that “Again they are very uncomfortable with certain pronouncements made by Dr Nduom on his campaign platforms. These include his promise to punish those found culpable of looting the state treasury; that some NDC chiefs, rejoiced and proclaimed that the death of Professor Mills gave the NDC new life; and the saga of President Mahama and the Ford Expedition.”

According to the PPP, it will continue to demand accountability from the NDC and President Mahama and force him to reveal the actual cause of the death former President, John Evans Attah-Mills.

“We wish to state emphatically that the NDC has grossly misfired on this mischief course. The NDC should get it clear that there are no cowards in the PPP. We are wide awake to such NDC artful subterfuge and are prepared to go with them boot-for-boot in all its ramifications. Yes we again assure the NDC that if that is the brand of politics that they intend waging against Dr Nduom and the PPP, then the NDC and candidate John Mahama should prepare to go the long haul with us on many fronts including the mystery of Mills' death,” the statement concluded.

‘PPP has no campaign message’

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), took a swipe at the Progressive People's Party (PPP), for its incessant demand for the autopsy report of the late President, John Evans Atta-Mills.

The PPP Flagbearer, Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, has in recent times on various political platforms, asked the NDC to produce the autopsy report of the late president to clear the doubt of Ghanaians on the true cause of the president's death. But according to the NDC, the calls are needless.

But speaking on Eyewitness News, the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirim (KEEA), constituency organizer of the NDC , Phillip Bosomtwe Amoah, said the PPP's demands was an indication it had no campaign message for the constituents.

“The PPP does not have any message for the constituents that is why they have resorted to this foul play,” he said.

Mr. Bosomtwe Amoah expressed disappointment that the leader of the PPP, Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom had taken interest in centering his political campaign on the death of President Mills.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana