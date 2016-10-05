Bamba Donates Ambulance To Ejura /Sekyedumasi

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejura/Sekyedumasi in the Ashanti Region, Mohammed Salisu Bamba, has donated a brand new ambulance to the Ejura/Sekyedumasi Health Directorate at a colourful ceremony in the constituency.

The MP made the donation at a grand durbar of the second edition of the 'Bra Fie' festival of the chiefs and people of Sekyedumasi.

Speaking at the durbar, the MP stated that he remains committed to his promise to stop pregnant women and sick people from being carried on motorbikes and other discomforting means to their referral centres.

Mr Bamba also promised to upgrade the Sekyedumasi Health Centre to a full hospital when he and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo emerge victorious in the December elections.

After the presentation, the Omanhene of Sekyedumasi Traditional Council, Nana Antwi Bosiako I, who received the ambulance on behalf of the health directorate, out of joy immediately crowned Mr Bamba as 'Oyeadeeyie' (destiny changer).

He added that the ambulance comes as a big relief to the health centre since it would reduce the difficulties the health authorities encounter in referring patients, especially women in labour, to the referral centres.

The Omanhene said though chiefs do not engage in open politics, he is entreating all the people of Sekyedumasi and its surrounding to make sure Mr Salisu Bamba continues as an MP of the area in 2017.