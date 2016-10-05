Despite the frantic efforts by the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (COBOD) in conjunction with international traders to ensure that a change in the specifications from 3000 to 10 parts Per Million (10PPM) will not lead to an increase in ex-pump prices.

In a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COBOD, Senyo Hosi indicates that adopting similar specifications with major players like Nigeria in the sub region, enables Ghana to share common logistical infrastructure (e.g. Large Supply Vessels) and leads to a cost advantage.

But the caveat is that consumers are likely to pay for any extra cost considering that if the changes in standards vary from the European Specification of 10ppm and the Nigerian Specification at the same time.

Mr. Senyo further explained that this is so because the cost advantage aligning with Europe will be lost, there will also be no logistical saving enjoyed by sharing common logistics with Nigeria and in effect any change in spec that does not align with Nigeria or Europe is expected to lead to significant changes in prices.

He posited that to benefit from the cost, there is a need for standards to be revised to reflect a 10ppm requirement.

According to him, that this will enable Ghana benefit from the cost advantage of having the whole country’s volumes aligning to the spec as against a few.

Senyo Hosi said it is our recommendation that the standards be revised to 10ppm and a transition road map be developed by industry in conjunction with representative consumer groups and CSOs.

“We are therefore confident that a move to the 10ppm will not lead to any material increase in price. We expect a Zero to 1% maximum change,” he noted.

The BDCs boss added that this minimises their freight cost and enables the savings to be passed on to consumers through competition.

He posited that this is the case for Ghana and makes policy makers concerned about the impact on price should this advantage be lost through the revision of specification outside what may be set by Nigeria.

In line with this, industry including us as BDCs earlier indicated that a change in spec will lead to an increase in prices.

Mr. Senyo has however indicated that CBOD in conjunction with international traders been exploring trading modules that will ensure that a change in the specifications will not lead to an increase in ex-pump prices.

According to him, after thorough analysis, they have concluded that aligning with the Euro Specification of 10ppm will enable Ghana to benefit from some economies of scale and savings from not blending (required for Ghana’s current spec) which will offset any increase in the logistical cost indicated earlier.

He commends the NPA for the sub-regional leadership it has shown in improving the fuel quality, not just for Ghana but West Africa as whole, and urge it to remain resolute in its pursuits.

Mr. Senyo concluded that BDC supplies to the market has been in the 2000s and 1000s and in some cases we have supplied 50ppm to the market at the time where the Ghana specification for sulphur in diesel stands at a maximum 3,000 parts per million (ppm).

He stated that it is therefore untrue that BDC supplies have been substandard and in fact, they supply superior quality compared to the set standards and have in no way breached the laws of Ghana as wrongly perceived the media reportages.