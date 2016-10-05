Africa | 5 October 2016 12:26 CET
Statement by the Spokesperson on the recent events in the Oromia region in Ethiopia
The events which took place during the annual Irrecha festival in Bishoftu were a tragedy and our first thoughts and condolences go to the victims and to their families. We wish a quick recovery to those who were injured.
The European Union calls for a process of reconciliation, as well as addressing the wider aspects of the grievances. The EU remains ready to support Ethiopia and all Ethiopians in this demanding situation.