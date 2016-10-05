Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Africa | 5 October 2016

Statement by the Spokesperson on the recent events in the Oromia region in Ethiopia

By EU External Action

The events which took place during the annual Irrecha festival in Bishoftu were a tragedy and our first thoughts and condolences go to the victims and to their families. We wish a quick recovery to those who were injured.

The European Union calls for a process of reconciliation, as well as addressing the wider aspects of the grievances. The EU remains ready to support Ethiopia and all Ethiopians in this demanding situation.

