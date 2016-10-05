Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) Executive Secretary, Carlos Lopes, on Tuesday expressed his deepest condolences to the government of the Republic of Ethiopia and the people of Ethiopia following the loss of lives during a stampede at an Oromo thanksgiving festival Sunday.

“On this very sad occasion, I would like, on behalf of the ECA, to express my deepest condolences as well as my sincere sympathies for all those who have been affected,” Mr. Lopes said of the weekend deaths in Oromia.

“As the government of Ethiopia has called for national mourning, we at the ECA are mourning with them. Many people lost their relatives and friends and our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time. I was saddened to hear of the loss of life during such a profound festival.”

“Finally, I sincerely hope and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are still in hospital following the stampede on Sunday,” said Mr. Lopes.

Ethiopia has declared a three-day national mourning period as millions pray that the death toll does not rise.

The stampede occurred in Oromia where an estimated 2 million people were attending the annual Irrecha thanksgiving festival in the town of Bishoftu, southeast of the capital, Addis Ababa.