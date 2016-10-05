Wa Municipal Assembly yet to meet revenue targets

Wa, Oct. 4, GNA - The Wa Municipal Assembly as at the end of August collected GH¢ 5,042,835.19 of the GH¢6,359,842.00 estimated revenue budgeted for the year.

This represents 45 per cent of the total estimated amount and is also a decrease of the amount collected over the same period last year which was 64 per cent.

The assembly also mobilised revenue of GH¢489,580.97 of the GH¢977,669.00 as its internally generated fund representing 50.1 per cent.

Mr Issahaku Nuhu-Putiaha, Wa Municipal Chief Executive, made this known at the second session of the assembly in Wa on Monday.

He said the assembly has witnessed a decrease in the percentage of internally generated fund as compared to the same period last year which stood at 74.5 per cent.

The Wa Municipal Chief Executive attributed the decrease to the ongoing property valuation exercise which had virtually brought the collection of property rate to a halt.

He said the assembly would work assiduously to realise its revenue target, pointing out that efforts are being made to encourage revenue collectors to be more committed to the task ahead of them.

On the security situation in the municipality, Mr Nuhu-Putiaha said the rate of road accidents assumed an alarming proportion which needed the collective efforts of all stakeholders to minimise its occurrence.

He said recent statistics from the Motor Transport Traffic Unit indicates that about 77 accident cases have so far been recorded as compared to 68 during the same period last year.

Most of the accidents had been caused by motor bicycles riders registering 74 cases as compared to 52 cases within the same period last year.

Mr Nuhu-Putiaha said about 29 people lost their lives against 25 persons in the same period last year while 117 persons sustained various degrees of injuries as against 69 persons last year.

GNA