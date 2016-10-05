NGO embarks on tree planting project in Upper West

By Philip Tengzu, GNA

Wa, Oct. 4, GNA - The Coalition for Change (C4C), a non governmental organisation which seeks to improve the livelihoods of poor households in deprived communities, has embarked on a tree planting exercise in some communities of the Upper West Region.

The C4C focused on the promotion of agriculture through the protection of the environment as well as promoting quality education in the communities.

It is being supported by the Jacobs Well Appeal, a United Kingdom Charity.

Speaking at the launch of the project, Madam Ruby Yap, Executive Director of C4C, said the organisation was carrying out the tree planting on a pilot basis in the region to help secure families using ecologically sustainable local farm base strategies.

'The move is also aimed at bridging the poverty gap among the people through adaptable income generating activities and available forms of education while preserving the environment', she said.

Madam Yap said more than 220 seedlings of mango and 110 seedlings of moringa have been planted at Kpaliworgu, in the Wa East District with community members receiving training on environmental protection and the proper way of planting and nurturing trees.

She said the community provided land, poles and free labour for the plantation while the Jacobs Well Appeal through C4C provided the seedlings, fencing and trainings.

The seedlings would be looked after by the community for the next two years until they are matured and once they start to fruit the community could harvest them to supplement their fruit intake, while they sell some for developmental projects, Madam Yap said.

Madam Yap expressed disappointment that some rural dwellers in the northern parts of Ghana had indulged in the cutting of trees for livelihoods.

The traditional practice of women fetching fuel wood from the bush for domestic activities, which used to have less effects on the environment has now given way to the wanton destruction of trees by some companies which are engaged in charcoal production and lately timber logging.

Madam Yap said Kpaliworgu was selected for the pilot project to demonstrate to the people that good environmental practices were very crucial for the continual survival of living things on the planet since the community was one of the remaining areas in the region where timber logging is currently ongoing.

'C4C believes that one of the best ways of protecting the environment is to support the people whose livelihoods depended on environmental destruction with alternatives ways of earning income and improving their livelihoods', she said.

GNA