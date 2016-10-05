Use lawful means to resolve concerns, police urge public

Bawku (U/E) Oct. 4, GNA - Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Simon Yaw Afeku, the Upper East Regional Police commander, has called on residents in the region to use lawful means to address their concerns.

He said using lawful means such as the courts and the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) would help them resolve conflicts that erupt amongst them.

He said the laws of the country were made for all to help resolve issues beyond one's control and it was always better to seek redress using the law instead of taking it into one's own hands.

The Regional Commander said this at an all-night peace concert organized by the Bands Competition of Security Agencies held in Bawku to foster unity among security personnel and the general public.

He assured the people of Bawku that the security agencies were well prepared to enforce security and maintain the prevailing peace in the area and urged all residents to be law abiding.

'The security has drawn all its operational orders and has embarked on several capacity building measures for its personnel to be able to live up to the task of maintaining peace in the country', DCOP Afeku said.

Mr Francis Azumah, the Executive Secretary for the National Peace Council, urged all to be ambassadors of peace as it was the only thing that would help them develop.

He urged the people to show love to one another because that would generate the needed peace for a peaceful coexistence.

Mr Osman Musah, the Programmes Support Officer for Actionaid Ghana, said the campaign for peace in any African elections could not be underrated because there were hidden and apparent dangers that could threaten the peace of the country.

He said through the hard work and foresight of the security and election agencies, the Ghanaian public was better informed about the flashpoints for possible electoral violence.

Mr Musah commended the National Peace Council and other stakeholders including the Actionaid Ghana, the Christian Aid among others for their effort in ensuring peace in the country.

GNA