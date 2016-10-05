NDC Organizer Resigns

Information DAILY GUIDE has gathered indicates that the constituency organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Shama Constituency of the Western Region has resigned from the party.

Blansford Acheampong reportedly tendered in his resignation letter at the party's constituency office yesterday, alleging selfishness and injustice in the party as some of the reasons for his exit.

“Whereas injustice and selfishness are the major practices within the NDC party in the Shama Constituency, I can no longer associate myself with a party of such nature,” Acheampong was said to have stated in his resignation letter.

“I therefore recede my affiliation with the NDC. I irrevocably and unequivocally resign and recant my position as Shama constituency organizer,” the letter was said to have stated.

NPP Intensifies Campaign

Meanwhile, majority of the constituents have declared their unwavering support for the party's candidate, Ato Panford, former Executive Member of the Western Regional branch of the Association of Ghana Industries, following a recent intensive campaign embarked upon by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The people have also resolved to work to ensure that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the NPP standard bearer, gets 80 percent votes and wins particularly in the Shama Constituency and the region at large.

The constituents, mostly fishermen and farmers, remarked that even though they continued to be the bedrock of the country's economic growth, they were most of the time sidelined in the area.

They believed that the victory of Nana Akufo Addo in the 2016 general election would ensure that the needs of ordinary Ghanaians would be properly taken care of.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi