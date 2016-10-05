Nii Tackie Oblie Family Disown ‘Chief’

The Nii Tackie Oblie Royal Family has disclaimed one Nii Ayittey Anumle Oyanka, accusing him of posing as chief of Oblieman, near Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

According to Mustapha Nii Ofoli Tackie Oblie, who is the head of the Nii Tackie Oblie Family, there is no place called Oblieman in the area and the man holding himself as the chief does not even belong to the family.

In a rejoinder sent to DAILY GUIDE by lawyers of the family, Nkrebeah & Associates, the family said the real name of the man holding himself as the chief is Bezaleel Zola who they claim is from Benin.

The family issued the rejoinder after Nii Ayittey Anumle Oyanka issued a news release, claiming activities of landguards in Oblieman were threatening his life.

Highlighting developments in the area, the family claimed they were descendants of popular Ga Kings called Nii Tackie Oblie who left behind a vast estate including 26 children.

It said the last of Nii Tackie Oblie's children died aged 81 in May last year, and Mustapha Nii Ofoli Tackie Oblie, one of the grandsons of the king, was installed as head of the family.

“For some time now, nearly 10 years, some enterprising grandchildren of the king tried to grab as much of the Tackie Oblie lands for themselves, and the courts are inundated with series of endless writs of summons on various portions of the Tackie Oblie lands,” the rejoinder said.

It said, “All of a sudden, in the early part of this year, a Beninois national, Bezaleel Zola, direct grandson of King Tackie Oblie's caretaker of his lands at Opah, Kobla Zola pretended that he has been installed a chief of a phantom non-existent community under the name Oblieman.”

According to the family, “This upstart foreigner pretending as chief in the pay of some sell seeking persons in the Tackie Oblie family go about dressed as a chief under a frightening stool name of Nii Ayittey Anumle Oyanka.”

The family said the so-called 'chief' was being aided by some members of the Abola Paim We who they accused of selling all lands at Sowutuom, Accra and setting their sights on Nii Tackie Oblie lands located at Opah.

“The Beninios national's activities of seizing developers' working tools and extorting large sums of money from them have resulted in a confused multiplicity of land cases at Amasaman Police Station,” adding “As we write now there are over 45 extracts of complaints from Amasaman Police on reference to land and property Unit at Police Headquarters.”

The family said they were already in the process of invoking the powers of the Judicial Committee of the Ga Traditional Council to annul the purported installation of the Beninois as a chief of a phantom community on our soil.”