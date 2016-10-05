Sefwi Chief Praises Mahama

The chief of Sefwi Asawinso in the Western Region, Nana Adu Kwesi II, has praised President John Mahama, leader of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), for bringing development to his area and 'laying a solid foundation' for the progress of the country.

To this end, he has endorsed the candidature of the president for re-election in the December 7 poll.

Speaking at his palace when the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Collins Dauda and the Western Regional Minister Paul Evans Aidoo, paid a courtesy call on him, the chief said President Mahama deserved a re-election.

He asserted that virtually all the projects carried out in his area, including roads, had been undertaken by an NDC government, adding that the community would never turn its back on the party.

He explained that although chiefs in the country by law, are not supposed to do partisan politics, the commitment shown by the Mahama government to improve the welfare of the people of the area, in his view, was worth mentioning.

Nana Adu Kwesi II said although he would not speak for his people, it would be a grave mistake to vote out President Mahama in the December elections.

“I pray that in this year's election, NDC government wins again so that he continues developing my town for me. I really thank God for him,” he said.

He appealed for the creation of a district assembly, arguing that the community qualifies to be upgraded to the status of a district assembly, per the criteria being used.

The two ministers assured him that they would work on the request and promised that the government would continue to roll out more infrastructural projects in the Asawinso community.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi