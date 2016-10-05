Walewale MP donates ambulance to district hospital

The Member of Parliament for Walewale constituency in the Northern Region, Dr. Sagre Bambagi has donated a brand new ambulance vehicle to the Walewale district hospital.

The vehicle valued Ghc90,000 cedis was in response to a request from the district health directorate for assistance.

The West Mamprusi district Director of Health Services, Dr. Abdulai Abukari at the official handing over ceremony commended the Walewale MP for his kind gesture.

Dr. Abdulai Abukari revealed that a similar ambulance donated to the hospital in 2003 by Alhassan Dawuda is weak.

He said the district needed additional ambulance to respond to critical referrals to the Tamale Teaching and Bolgatanga regional hospitals.

He gave the assurance that the ambulance would be put to good use and also ensure regular maintenance.

He however called for enough logistics to enable management of the Walewale district hospital improve their efficiency.

Dr. Abdulai Abukari praised the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s vice Presidential nominee, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia for fixing the hospital’s water crisis by constructing a mechanized borehole at the premises.

He equally commended a businessman from the area called Alhaji Abuba alias Nasona for constructing a new 50 bed capacity Children’s Ward for the district hospital.

He however disclosed that the new children’s ward lacked beds and other medical equipment required to make it operational.

Dr. Abdulai Abukari thereby appealed to philanthropist to help furnish the ward.

He also complained about the District Health Insurance Scheme’s delay in reimbursing claims submitted by the hospital management.

The MP, Dr. Sagre Bambangi promised to address some of the hospital’s myriad changes.

He explained that the ambulance was funded with his share of government’s statutory fund.

Dr. Bambangi appealed to his constituents to renew his mandate on December 7 to enable him fulfill his campaign promises.

He called for deeper collaboration between him and the district Chief Executive of the West Mamprusi District Assembly to develop the area.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana