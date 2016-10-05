Today's front pages: Wednesday, October 5, 2016

NDC HAS COPYRIGHT TO RIGGING – NANA

NPP presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo, has dismissed comments by Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur that the party is preparing to rig the December elections.

POLICE SUSPEND VEHICLE CHECKS

The Police High Command has issued strict instructions for its officers and men to desist from carrying out motor vehicle checks henceforth.

MAHAMA BILLBOARDS FLOOD ACCRA

It appears that the huge billboards depicting the NDC presidential candidate, John Mahama, are setting tongues wagging.

‘TOUGH DECISIONS SIGNAL GROWTH’ – ANDANI TELLS INVESTORS

Ghana has taken the ‘tough decision,’ that will, from 2017 and beyond restore the country onto the path of growth, Alhassan Andani, CEO of Stanbic Bank, has told investors in Accra.

SHIPPING LINES SUSPEND ‘LOCALISED’ THC

The mother-body of shipping lines/agents that hare operating in the country, Ship owners and Agents Association of Ghana (SOAAG), has asked its members to suspend levying terminal handling charges (THC) as a local charge on shippers.

AIR FRANCE MAKES ENTRY NEXT YEAR

French flag carrier, Air France, is scheduled to start commercial flights into Accra from February next year.

IMF DROPS BOMBSHELL: ECONOMY TO GROW 3.3%, SLOWEST SINCE 1994

The IMF, in its latest forecast, has said Ghana’s economy will grow by 3.3% this year, the slowest since 1994, a report on the Third Review under the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement posted on the IMF website has revealed.

LOAN APPLICANTS WARNED AGAINST USE OF FRAUDULENT DOCUMENTS

Dr Nii Kotei Dzani, President of Groupe Ideal, a leading financial institution in Ghana, has cautioned loan applicants to desist from using a fake and fraudulent documents with the intention of duping financial institutions for will be made to face the law when caught.

KMA FAILS AGAIN TO ELECT PRESIDING MEMBER

For the umpteenth time, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has once again failed to elect a Presiding Member (PM).

KPASSA CHIEF LAUDS INDUOM; CALLS ON ELECTORATE TO VOTE FOR PPP

Chief of Kpassa in the Nkwanta South District of the Volta Region, Ubor Konja Tansan VI, has urged Ghanaians to vote massively for the Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom in the December 7 polls.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com