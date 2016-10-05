Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice Presidential Candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, has given the assurance that if given the mandate to govern, the NPP will turn Ghana's economy around to lift the people out of poverty.

He said his party's government led by Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, would make sure that Ghana worked for everybody and not a privileged few.

He said the NPP would keep faith with the people, live up to expectation and will not disappoint.

He was speaking to students of the Assin-Fosu College of Education as part of his week-long campaign tour of the Central Region to win over more voters ahead of the December polls.

Dr. Bawumia mocked the Mahama administration for poor economic performance, which he said, had led to untold hardship and widespread suffering.

“The government has proven that it clearly lacks the ability to manage the resources of the nation efficiently to bring development and transform the lives of the people.”

He said the coming election was therefore an opportunity to vote out the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for messing up things.

Dr. Bawumia, an economist and a former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, indicated that, the prevailing harsh economic conditions were the result of the massive corruption, wastefulness and the ineptitude of the current managers of the economy.

He repeated the pledge to move quickly to restore teacher trainee allowances and bring back to life collapsing social intervention programmes introduced by the NPP under President John Agyekum Kufuor.

He had earlier toured a number of communities in the Assin North, Assin Central and Assin South constituencies, where he interacted with the people, to help them to appreciate why they should trust the NPP with their votes.

He was accompanied by the regional party officers and some NPP Members of Parliament (MPs) in the region.

