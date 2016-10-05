Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Politics | 5 October 2016

Beautician vows to unseat Baba Jamal in Akwatia

By CitiFMonline

The Akwatia constituency in the Denkyembuor District, in the Eastern Region, featured in the Electoral Commission's list of hotspots for the December elections.

Incumbent Member of Parliament Baba Jamal, who is a Deputy Employment Minister, and a former Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, is hoping the constituents will give him another nod, but a Businesswoman and a beautician, Mercy Adu-Gyemfi, popularly known as Ama Sey, is threatening to unseat him.

Citi News‘ Kojo Agyeman was in the constituency and filed the report below.

