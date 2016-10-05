The Minister for Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs, Henry Seidu Danaa, is urging persons concerned about Chiefs endorsing presidential aspirants despite the act being unlawful, to report to them to their respective Regional House of Chiefs to have the issues addressed.

According to him, the constitution frowns on traditional rulers mounting political platforms or displaying party paraphernalia.

Dr. Danaa said political comments by traditional leaders may be considered inappropriate by some people.

He said the National House of Chiefs has developed a code of ethics to regulate activities of traditional leaders to ensure they do not bring the name of the institution into disrepute.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, in reaction to the endorsement of President Mahama by a Chief in the Brong Ahafo Region, he said, “normally, when something like that happens, anybody who thinks that it is an aberration of something, bring the matter to the attention of the region concerned and the chief will be summoned to appear.

“The rule is that chiefs should not go into this kind of political partisanship.”

He however noted that caution must be applied in addressing the issue if a chief breaches the law. The Minister said the Ministry currently working to sensitize the chiefs against such practice as it could undermine their authority.

“What we do is we try to sensitize, we have workshops. We take up these matters, bring resource persons and try to get people to stay away from these kind of things,” he said.

'Concern over chiefs involved in politics'

Some Ghanaians have raised concerns about the act which contravenes the constitution. However several chiefs have in election years thrown caution to the wind and openly supported candidates.

The development according to many could jeopardize the role of the chiefs in their respective communities.

'Yeji Chief endorses President Mahama for second term'

The Omanhene of Yeji, Nana Pemapin Yaw Kagbrese on Tuesday endorsed President John Mahama for a second term in office. The chief, who doubles as the President of the Brong Ahafo regional house of chiefs called on Ghanaians to vote massively for the president in the December polls.

Nana Pemapin Yaw Kagbrese was addressing a gathering of elders and people of Yeji when President John Mahama visited the area as part of his Brong Ahafo regional tour today. He said the President had achieved a lot in his first term of office in spite of the numerous challenges he faced.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana