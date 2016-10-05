Ridge hospital benefits from Inesfly's malaria eradication project

The Greater Accra regional hospital popularly known as Ridge hospital has become the latest beneficiary of the Inesfly painting project that involves a special technology capable of eradicating malaria and other vector borne diseases in the country.

Built in 1929 to provide healthcare for British nationals during the pre-colonial era, the Ridge hospital currently has 191-bed facility but undergoing an expansion to a 600-bed capacity.

The facility has suffered from low investment for years resulting in equipment breakdown, which has its own dire consequences.

In an attempt to make the hospital the preferred heath center for the region, authorities of Inesfly approached the hospital to paint its surgical ward as part of its social responsibility programme to eradicate malaria and other vector diseases in the country.

Director of Sales, David Afugani told Myjoyonline.com, Inesfly with presence in 15 countries in Africa and looking forward to expand to more African countries in the coming years has the goal of offering a healthier, long lasting and safer choice to eradicating vector borne diseases in Africa.