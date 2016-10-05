Ghana Refugee Board, UNHCR roll out second registration of refugees, asylum seekers

The Ghana Refugee Board (GRB) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have rolled out the second phase of registration of refugees and asylum seekers in Ghana.

The exercise which spans from October 4 to 15 is a window opportunity for refugees and asylum seekers in Ghana who could not register in the June to August registration period.

Mobile Registration teams made up of workers of both GRB and UNHCR will be at the various Refugee camps across the country to register Persons of Concern (PoC) who numbers more than 18,457 as at June 2016.

The number is made up of 16,409 refugees and 2,048 asylum seekers from over 25 countries of origin, UNHCR has noted.

Below are the registration details:

(a) Fetentaa Camp, Brong Ahafo Region: October 4

(b) Osei Kodjokrom, Western Region: October 5

(c) Ampain Camp, Western Region: October 10 – 12

(d) Egyeikrom Camp, Central Region: October 14 – 15

(e) GRB Premises, Dzorwulu, Accra: September 22, 29 and October 14

GRB and UNHCR have both urged Refugees and asylum-seekers to seize the opportunity to have their details taken or approach the nearest registration center to verify their information since “failure to go through the exercise before the deadline will result in their names being taken off the records.”

The second phase of the exercise precludes nationals from Togo, Liberia, Rwanda and Sierra Leone who are Refugees and Asylum-seekers in Ghana.

Persons with concerns are advised to kindly contact the Ghana Refugee Board on 0307 038502/3 for further details about the exercise.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | AKABP