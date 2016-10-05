3-Year Capacity Development Programme For CSOs Officially Launched In Accra

The West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI) in partnership with the French Embassy in Ghana have launched a 3-year capacity development programme for Ghanaian CSOs operating in diverse thematic areas including corruption, gender, governance, sanitation, and education.

A total of fifteen (15) civil society organizations (CSOs) that have gone through assessment and selection processes are currently benefitting from this capacity development programme which took off in August 2016 and lasting through to October 2018; with a funding of one hundred and eighty four thousand, five hundred and forty nine cedis (184,549.00) from the French Embassy in Ghana.

Participating CSOs are Global Women Development Promoters (GLOWDEP), Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), Moremi Initiative and many others.

They shared ideas on challenges they face, the skills they have employed in their line if duties and the expectations they have of the government and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of WACSI, Nana Asantewa Afadzinu, lauded the French Embassy in Ghana for taking up such an important initiative because according to her, civil society organizations lack the support to develop their own capacity.

“The funding they [civil society organizations] get is usually for the projects they work on and not for the building of their own capacity. How, then could they do their work effectively? That is why we at WACSI find this initiative by the French Embassy in Ghana extremely important and unique,” Nana stressed.

The WACSI Executive Director said that women involvement in local governance in Ghana has not been attractive enough; lamenting that this has been the case because Ghana does not support leadership by women, moreover those women who attempt to, or find themselves in leadership positions are confronted with many “social and fundamental” challenges.

She stated, for instance that it is expected of a woman who wants to embark on a leadership position to informally seek permission from her husband and other relatives which in most cases, the woman end up being discouraged, frustrated and losing interest in her pursuit.

Another point raised is that they are branded with all sorts of unfavourable terms and names from their male counterparts and the society.

“How many women can attend a leadership or political meeting at 12 a.m. and come back home without being called names,” Nana quizzed?

She said these and many other challenges would be worked on during the capacity development programme to ensure that participating CSOs are strengthened to help correct matters.

The France Ambassador to Ghana, François-Pujolas, in an interview with the media said the Embassy chose Ghana because it is a “good country” and “with fine governance system” therefore, there is the need to strengthen civil society organizations since they play a huge role in this governance system.

According to him, in fighting corruption and enhancing good governance in France, CSOs have been strengthened in various ways to help in that regard; and therefore saw the need to extend that gesture to Ghanaian CSOs.

“We have also created international coalitions for the CSOs in France so that they can network and share ideas relevant for their work. Again, we have enforced a percentage of women to be part of national decision making,” The France Ambassador disclosed.

Touching on the upcoming elections in December, he said the people of France wish Ghanaians peaceful elections.