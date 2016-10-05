Towards Economic Boost: Top CFOs In Ghana Launch New Exclusive Forum

A new group with a focus on enhancing the financial performance of businesses which will impact the economic growth of Ghana has been launched in Accra.

The group, ‘Regulus CFO Forum’, comprises of Chief Financial Officers (CFOs), Financial Controllers (FCs) and Financial Directors (FDs) of companies with businesses in the various sectors of development.

The Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Honorable Mona Quartey who officially launched the group as the guest speaker, expressed that the ‘Regulus CFO Forum is the first of its kind as a function focused business professional group in Ghana whose great value cannot be overstated”.

She further stated the need for professional groups to emulate the example of Regulus CFO Forum, as well as encouraged participants and members of the forum to continue to stay focused in their activities for the benefit of their various businesses and Ghana.

In a welcome address, the President and Founder of group, Mr. Hitesh Makhija said “Finance officers are important leaders in making sure that businesses run successfully, and the thought of creating this forum first occurred to me when I realized the absence of a common platform wherein CFOs can discuss challenges, opportunities and strategies”.

According to him, Regulus CFO Forum is aimed at managing an interactive financial executive networking group that will empower its members in Ghana and beyond. “This forum will enhance the performance of CFOs through meetings, ground breaking discussions and conferences, as well as also provide immense value to its members through multiple trainings and create mentorship opportunities for new members”, he added.

Mr. Makhija, who is also the current Cluster Finance Controller- Ghana &MBTN (WAF3) at Olam Ghana, explained that the theme for the maiden session: "The CFO’s Role in Today’s Digital Economy”, was preferred due to the fact that the gap between the digital economy and the financial space was narrowing, hence, the need for finance officers to embrace the digital age to maximize their performance and results.

The forum which was mainly sponsored by Access Bank Ghana had two (2) sessions with interactive discussions on the topics: ‘Managing Financial Risks in Today’s Digital Economy’ and ‘Measuring and Monitoring Key Value Drivers in Today’s Digital Economy’.

Participants included CFOs and FDs from PZ Cussons Ghana, Allterrain Services, SBC Beverages (Pepsi Bottlers), Stallion Group, Beiersdorf Ghana Limited, Mohinani Group, Japan Motors, Vodafone.

The remaining are Access Bank, Interplast Limited, Expro International Group, Focos Orthopedic Hospital, Right Holdings Limited, Predictive Excellence and Invest Corporation.