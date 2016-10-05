Ghana's Axis Pension Trust adjudged Africa's best Pension Company in Risk management

A wholly-owned Ghanaian firm, Axis Pension Trust has been adjudged Africa's Best Pension company in innovation and risk management for 2015.

This was conferred on the company at the 2nd Africa Pensions Awards held in Nigeria's capital Abuja on September 27.

Chief Executive Officer of Axis Pension Trust, Afriyie Oware told JOY BUSINESS the recognition acts as a vote of confidence in their operations and the Pensions industry in Ghana at large.

He says the preoccupation of the company over the years has been to "establish sound institutional structures that provide peace of mind and comfort to our clients."

Even though they had not anticipated an award for their efforts at such a time, Mr Oware says "This achievement is therefore a strong validation of the fact that Axis Pension Trust is on the right track.”

He sees this as a moment for sober reflection at the industry level to assess the positive success and high standards that private pension players have introduced to the pensions landscape in Ghana.

The ceremony also saw the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) which is the regulatory body for pension companies in Ghana clinching the second spot in the category of Best Innovation in Corporate Governance after the National Pension Commission of Nigeria.

Other winners during the night included Nigeria’s Premium Pension Limited which won the top prize for the deployment of innovative practices to facilitate wide coverage and inclusion category, Kenya's Enwealth Financial Services which came second in that category.

The rest were Stanbic IBTC of Nigeria which came first in Information, Communication and Technology platforms for improved customer service delivery, Zimbabwe’s Minerva Benefits Consulting taking second place and National Social Security Institute of Guinea Bissau, placing third.

The African Pension Awards brings together regulators and administrators of Pension Funds across Africa to showcase the continent’s achievements and innovation in pension administration and social security.

The 2nd Africa Pensions Awards was organized under the auspices of the World Pensions Summit and hosted by the National Pension Commission of Nigeria.