Petrosol launches fuel pump accuracy campaign

As part of efforts to address the inaccuracies in the quantity of fuel being sold to consumers at filing stations, Petroleum Solutions Limited (Petrosol) has launched a consumer education campaign dubbed, “Full Quantity Campaign” in Accra.

The aim of the campaign by the privately-owned indigenous oil marketing company is to educate fuel consumers, mostly motorists and the public on what to look out for when buying fuel at all filling stations.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer of Petrosol, Michael Bozumbil said the move is to ensure that they receive accurate or full quantity of fuel purchased.

He expressed worry about how motorists and other customers are exploited at the fuel stations due to their lack of knowledge of how the system works.

“The situation is being used to exploit motorists and other consumers who are not getting value for their money,” Bozumbil bemoaned.

Based on this backdrop, he said the campaign is intended to complement the work of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), by creating awareness of the availability of the 10-litre Measuring Can, called “Ntease Kruwaa” at the various fuel stations across the country to confirm pump delivery levels to boost consumer confidence.

This, Mr. Bozumbil stated that even though price of fuel has gone up under the Deregulation Policy, a research conducted by the company showed that consumers are more concerned about the right quantity they pay for.

The campaign therefore, he said is to will equip consumers with the knowledge to empower them to check and verify pump delivery accuracy at the various fuel stations in the next three months.

“The company is committed to best industry practices, ethical business conducts to ensure that consumers receive value for their money,” he added.

Mr. Bozumbil also thanked the GSA and NPA for their support and co-operation over the years.

Also, the Chief Inspector at the National Petroleum Authority, NPA, Esther Anku, applauded the company for their efforts to complement the activities of both the authority and GSA.

She said the authority would continue to provide their support to oil marketing companies to promote the interest of their consumers.

For his part, Deputy Executive Director, GSA, Emmanuel Kwa-Kofi, said the campaign was in line with the mandate of the Authority to ensure industry players delivered quality service to their consumers.

He said GSA would continue to collaborate with management to promote the operations on oil marketing companies in the country.

