Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Headlines | 4 October 2016 23:36 CET

Police suspends checking of licenses, vehicle documents

By CitiFMonline

The Ghana Police Command has ordered with immediate effect the suspension of all vehicle checks in the country.

According to a memo seen by Citi News, personnel are to cease the inspection of driver's licenses and vehicle documents.

The memo, which was signed by the Commission of Police, Ransford Moses Ninson said personnel on highway patrol are to limit their work to inspection of cars for drugs and ammunition only.

For officers of the Motor Traffic and Transport Division of the Police Service, DCOP Ninson said they must be deployed only for traffic management duties.

The memo also said “all Regional, Divisional, District and Unit commanders are to ensure that no permits are issued for motor check duties.

No reason was given in the memo for the new directive.


By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

