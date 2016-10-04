NDC Yendi parliamentary candidate launches campaign on October 9

The Parliamentary candidate of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Yendi constituency in the northern region will launch his 2016 campaign on October 9.

Alhaji Hamza Alikali is expected to make a case to residents explaining why he deserves to be given the mandate in the upcoming parliamentary election in December.

Speaking ahead of the event, the NDC candidate expressed his appreciation to the chiefs and people of Yendi for the have reposed in him in the Constituency.

"For the party executives, commentators and all other supporting groups, I remain highly indebted to you and can only say more grease to your elbow,” he said.

The emergence of Alhaji Hamza Alikali onto the political landscape of Yendi has widely been predicted by political pundits as a good omen for the residents of the town more especially considering the way he has undertaken many projects.

Many people say the parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has lost his support in Yendi and this explained why when the NPP flagbearer Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo visited the town as part of his 2016 campaign tour he held his rally at Bunbon Naayili. They say the NPP is trying to clinch onto a non-existing straws by falling on the fringes of the town to make up for the loss of support in Yendi.

But the NDC parliamentary candidates support is growing by day and continues to receive wide endorsement from opinion leaders of in Yendi considered not only the stronghold of the NDC.

A combination of youthfulness and dynamism, has helped Alhaji Alikali to neutralize the effect of the camp-shifting-strategy by the incumbent NPP candidate.

He has had numerous engagements with the young and the old, men and women, students and market folks alike in the nooks and crannies of the constituency to sell his message of hope, peace and development.

Alhaji Hamza Alikali is credited as being the first NDC Parliamentary Candidate to successfully hold a rally in Nayilifong, an area considered a no-go area for the NDC.

Meanwhile, as part of the launch a ladies’ youth wing “Women for Mahama” formally known as Eastern Corridor Ladies for JM is embarking on a series of activities such as clean up exercise, donation of drugs to Bunbon Naayili clinic, Peace Walk among other activities to whip sentiment of residents.

The campaign launch will attract thousands of party sympathizers, supporters and the general public to the Bunbon Naa Yili Market Square which is the venue.

Alhaji Alikali has urged NDC supporters and resident of Yendi to come out in their numbers on October 9, to support his campaign launch.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com