NDPC honours Ghanaian designer of African American Museum

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Oct. 4, GNA - The National Development Planning Commission has presented an award to Mr David Adjaye, the Ghanaian who designed the recently inaugurated African American Museum in Washington DC in the United States.

The Commission presented a plaque to the acclaimed architecture designer for demonstrating in his design an abiding commitment to the principles of inclusion, equity and the creativity of the Ghanaian spirit.

The award was also for his singular achievement in the iconic design of the Museum and reminding African American and all Africans through design and architecture of their rich heritage.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture was opened on Saturday September 24, 2016 by President Barack Obama in Washington D.C with the ringing of ancient bell to signal the official inauguration.

President Obama said it took a little over 100 years to come to actualize the museum whose architect, David Adjaye of a Ghanaian heritage, chose a striking bronze design for the building - an African crown motif from the Yoruba culture.

Dr Kwesi Botchwey, Chairman of NDPC, said the creativity as exhibited by the Ghanaian designer forms part of the Commission's short and long-term development goal for the youth.

He said the brain character of the designer would be helpful to the country's development plan, hence the need to recognised his unfathomable brain works for sustainable development.

Dr Nii Moi Thompson, Executive Director of NDPC, said the Commission intends to build a new complex to capture the spirit of the country, adding that their outfit places emphasis on architecture design.

He said the Commission has factored science, technology, engineering and education as part of the country's long-term sustainable development.

Mr Adjaye thanked the Commission for recognising his effort adding that the initiative would propel him to work harder to develop a design to showcase Africa's culture and heritage for research studies.

The structure is said to be 40 per cent of the museum while 60 per cent is underground, and it is anticipated that it would receive about 10,000 visitors daily who would see nearly 3,000 objects, 12 exhibitions, 183 videos.

The event took place at the premises of Archi Africa architecture gallery designs at James Town, a suburb of Accra.

GNA