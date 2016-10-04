VRA/NEDCo embarks on energy conservation campaign in West Mamprusi

By Samuel Akapule, GNA

Walewale (N/R), Oct. 4, GNA - The Volta River Authority/National Electricity Distribution Company (VRA/NEDCO) Ladies Association has embarked upon a public education campaign on energy conservation in West Mamprusi District in the Northern Region.

The energy conservation campaign, on the theme: 'Energy Conservation: The Role of Women and the Youth', attracted various stakeholders including women, the youth, religious groups, traditional rulers, state functionaries, business persons and the Electrical Contractors Association among others.

It was used as a platform to educate the stakeholders on how to conserve energy at home and work places.

Speaking at the function on Saturday in Walewale, Mr Frank Akligo, the Acting Managing Director of NEDCo, attributed the complains often raised by many customers about high electricity tariffs to the misuse of electricity at homes, work places and the business environment.

The Acting Managing Director said such campaigns were being organised throughout the country and urged customers to conserve energy so as to reduce expenditure and save money for themselves and also save the nation.

Mr Akligo expressed concern about cable thefts which he said was affecting their operations.

Mrs Lucy Perbi-Yarko, the Upper East Regional Area Manager of the VRA and NEDCO, said electricity wastage was mostly caused by the youth and entreated them to be mindful of the fact that the more they wasted electricity the more they would pay for the service.

'For instance during school vacation, the youth waste electricity as is seen in the increase in demand of electricity. Parents should endeavour to monitor their children at home and electronic gadgets be switched off anytime they are not being used', she said.

Mrs Perbi-Yarko entreated the stakeholders particularly women and the youth to become energy conservation ambassadors by spreading the message on how to conserve energy wherever they found themselves.

Mr Richard Kansang, the Chief Executive Officer of the Richmanda Engineering Company Limited, who was the main speaker for the occasion, blamed high cost of electricity tariffs partly to the work of unqualified contractors and fake electrical materials used for wiring facilities.

He urged all seeking to wire their houses to seek for certified contractors who had been given accreditation by the Energy Commission adding that the VRA/NEDco has been mandated by the Energy Commission to facilitate such process.

Mr David Wuni, the District Chief Executive for the West Mamprusi District, lauded the VRA/NEDCo Ladies Association for organizing the programme, saying before the introduction of the pre-paid metres, VRA/NEDCo experienced huge losses in revenues as customers and government agencies were not settling their bills.

Ms Esenam Agbebo, the President of the VRA/NEDco Ladies Association, said her outfit would continue to support the Company to deliver efficient services to its clients.

GNA